 »   »   » Zampano goes to Cannes

Monday, May 01, 2006

It seems like this year, Bollywood will rein the Cannes Film Festival. First Vishal Bharadwaj's Othello adaptation, then a stall by Suneel Darshan and UTV each and now one more Indian film is going to the international film festival.

The promos of Celluloid Dreams Pvt. Ltd.'s Friends Forever will now be screened at the forthcoming Cannes International Film Festival to be held in May. Friends Forever has an animated character Zampano along with live action sequences.

Friends Forever is a love story that revolves around character Zampano - a 3D animated character who helps the heroine succeed in life and love. It is a strange concept that focuses on the emotional bonding between the 3D character and the main leads and how they face life and its ups and downs together.

Directed by Soumitra Ranade (who last made Jajantram Manantram), the film stars Ashmit Patel, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Shweta Konnur, Vivek Shaque, Atul Parchure, Tinnu Anand, Zareena Wahab, Vijayendra Ghatge and Sheena Bajaj apart from the animated character Zampano.

