 »   »   » Amy Jackson Talks About Competing With Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra!

Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are big stars in Bollywood and the new entrant who could possibly give them a run for their money is the British bombshell Amy Jackson. When asked how she feels when people compare her to Deepika and Priyanka, Amy said that she's in no way competing and looks up to them as a source of inspiration. She said,

"I am passionate about my acting. It's not competition for me at all. I'm not competing with Deepika or Priyanka. I look up to them as inspiration. Priyanka has been in the industry for a lot longer than Deepika and me. Even Aishwarya is someone, who I have always appreciated and respected. It motivates me more than feeling pressurised. It makes me want to a work hard to achieve my dreams and goals."