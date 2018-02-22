 »   »   » Inside Pics: EXES Abhishek Bachchan & Karisma Kapoor TRIP Under One Roof Sans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Karishma Kapoor - Shweta Nanda spotted in SAME FRAME at Sonam Kapoor's cousin's wedding | FilmiBeat

We all know that ex-lovers Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor share a bitter past!In the past, the duo was madly in love and also got engaged, only to be separated after a few months!

Ever since, the duo avoids bumping into each other and maintain a safe distance if they come under one roof. Interestingly, yesterday night, Abhishek Bachchan was seen at Mohit Marwah's wedding that took place in the UAE,which was also attended by Karisma Kapoor.

Though the duo didn't pose for any picture together, Abhishek's sister, Shweta Bachchan was seen posing along with Karisma. On the other side, Abhishek & Karisma did come on the dance floor but made sure to maintain a very safe distance from each other.

Have A Look At Their Inside Pictures Below..

Wakhra Swag! Abhishek Bachchan had a blast with Arjun Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Badshah, Guru Radhawa on the dance floor and we're totally loving their swag in this picture. BFFs! On the other side, Karisma Kapoor had a blast with Sanjay Kapoor on the dance floor. The duois seen posing for a selfie. Sibling Goals Arjun Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor pose for a selfie, while having a blast at cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding. Sonam With The Groom Sonam Kapoor poses with her brother Mohir Marwah as he's all set to tie knot his long time girlfriend, Antara Motiwala. How Pretty! We're totally crushing over Shanaya Kapoor's look for her cousin's wedding. She looks damn pretty. Manish Malhotra With The Pretty Ladies Close pals, Karisma Kapoor and Manish Malhotra pose with their close pals, while having a gala time at Mohit Marwah's wedding in UAE. Arjun & Athiya Arjun Kapoor & Athiya Shetty pose along with Aadar Jain at Mohit Marwah's wedding. Sridevi Looks Radiant Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Manish Malhotra & Karan Johar strike a pose as they enjoy Mohit Marwah's wedding. Like Mother Like Daughter Sridevi & Khushi Kapoor look drop-dead gorgeous as they strike a pose for camera. A Squad Like Them! Karan Johar & Shweta Bachchan twin in black as they pose for a picture with their friends at Mohit Marwah's wedding. Kiara Advani Among others, the MS Dhoni actress was also seen in attendance at Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Mohit Marwah's wedding was one star-studded affair and going by the pictures, one can clearly say that they had an amazing time in the UAE.

