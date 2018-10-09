 »   »   »  Gauri Khan Hates This One Thing About Shahrukh Khan & It Gives Her A Headache!

Shahrukh Khan Spoils The Kids Rotten, Says Gauri

"He spoils the kids rotten! It's because he lost his parents at a very early age and always feels the need to pamper his own because he didn't get it as much," she said during in an interview with fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

He Goes Overboard & It's A Headache To Me!

"He wants to give them all the happiness in the world because of which, sometimes he goes overboard which is such a headache for me. All I end up doing is sit on the side and complain, but he doesn't listen."

Shahrukh Khan On Playing With Toys

"I try and get him all the toys because somewhere, it's also a way of living my own dreams," said Shahrukh Khan in an earlier interview about bringing in a lot of toys for AbRam.

I Wanted To Play With Toys As A Kid Too

"Maybe, even I wanted those toys when I was a kid, but we couldn't afford it back then. Now, when I play with AbRam, I live those moments which I wanted to, but possibly couldn't," SRK summed it up.

Sweet Family!

Say what you want, Shahrukh Khan pampers his family way too much and that's really a great thing! He keeps everyone happy and that's what truly matters in life. Isn't it, folks?

On The Work Front

Shahrukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Zero, alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He'll be playing the role of a dwarf for the first time and the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.