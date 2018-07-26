 »   »   »  Ishaan Khatter: I Was Eight When Shahid Kapoor Became A Film Star

Related Articles
Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak, which is a Bollywood remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, is all set to cross Rs 50 Crore at the Indian box office. The actors recently shot for the cover of Filmfare. In an interview to the magazine, Ishaan talked about his brother Shahid Kapoor, who is already a famous Bollywood star, and how he was fascinated by the glamour world. Ishaan said, "Shahid's first film (Ishq Vishk) released in 2003. I was eight when he became a film star. I was fascinated by it all. So I'd run around with him on his sets. I was on his sets almost every day. I'd watch the actors, the cinematographers... Initially, I loved him and idolised him."
I Started Asking Him Questions
"Then I started watching his films more seriously. I started asking him questions like how he prepared for a certain role, what inspired him or how he enacted a particular role.''
Shahid's Been A Big Influence In My Life
"Eventually, I was able to assist in a film (Udta Punjab), in which he was also performing. I had my own set of responsibilities as well. It was interesting as I was both objective and subjective. Shahid's been a big influence in my life."
We Can Exchange Perspectives
"Ours is a rare equation. He loves to play the big brother card. But at the same time, he likes to talk to me like a friend and share his experiences. Interestingly, I'm in a similar position to where he was when he was my age. We both began at the same time. We've had similar trajectories. So we can exchange perspectives."
On A Related Note
When Shahid Kapoor was asked about his brother, he told a daily, "I started working when I was 21, so I came into my own early in life. I've been independent from the start. Ishaan is 14 years younger than me. You cannot feel like a sibling when there's such a huge age gap.''
I Have Always Felt Protective About Ishaan
"That's why, I've always felt protective about Ishaan. He might hate me for saying this but it's the truth. So, it was an emotional moment for my mother and me to see him on the big screen. He is immensely talented and passionate about his work."
