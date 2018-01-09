 »   »   » Ishaan Khatter Shares An Adorable Picture With Baby Misha! Must See

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha is loved by one and all and her pictures are viewed by so many people on the Internet and gets shared all over the place due to her epic cuteness. Also, her uncle Ishaan Khatter shared an adorable picture on his Instagram handle which shows Misha feeding him small bites.

Ishaan Khatter captioned the cute and adorable picture as, "Best bites ever". Well, at the look of it, it sure is the best bites ever! Check it out below...

Ishaan Khatter shared an adorable picture with his niece Misha and the little girl is feeding him small bites. So cute, right?

Baby girl Misha also enjoyed some time with fruits and vegetables and the video was shared on Mira Rajput's Instagram stories.

Misha is the apple of our eyes since the day she was born and her pictures get shared everywhere on the Internet.

Her smile can melt anyone's heart and so looks as cute as a button.

Even during her birthday, she was so eager to eat the cake that she just grabbed it.

Baby Misha gets all the attention and she's one of the most loved star kid.

Shahid Kapoor just doesn't feel like stepping out of the house, all thanks to his daughter Misha.

