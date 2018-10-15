 »   »   »  No Girl Can Accuse Abhishek Bachchan For Sexual Harassment; KRK Vouches For Aishwarya Rai's Hubby

Related Articles
The #MeToo movement has taken the B-town by storm! Till now, so many names including Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Varun Grover, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Khan and Subhash Ghai are in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. They all have been accused of sexual harassment and amid all the chaos, Kamaal R Khan vouches for three stars and the list includes Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Emraan Hashmi. Here's what he has to say for them..
KRK Praises Aishwarya's Hubby
Kamaal R Khan not only vouched for Abhishek, Emraan & Ritesh but also called them 'gentlemen'. Netizens also agreed with him.
Akshay Kumar On #MeToo
Here's what Akshay Kumar has to say on #MeToo.
Vir Das
Just like us, the #MeToo movement has left us with the mized feeling. We all feel furious when we come across the 'tormenting' stories of the victims but at the same time, we're hopeful for a better future.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn also came out in support of #MeToo movement and here's what he tweeted about the same.
Swara Bhasker
The Veere Di Wedding actress praises Rahul Gandhi for coming out in support of #MeToo and said, "Zero tolerance for sexual predators."