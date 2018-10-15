 »   »   »  No Girl Can Accuse Abhishek Bachchan For Sexual Harassment; KRK Vouches For Aishwarya Rai's Hubby

I can say with 100% guarantee about @Riteishd @emraanhashmi and @juniorbachchan that no girl can ever accuse them. Because they are truly gentlemen. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 14, 2018

KRK Praises Aishwarya's Hubby

Kamaal R Khan not only vouched for Abhishek, Emraan & Ritesh but also called them 'gentlemen'. Netizens also agreed with him.

Once again Akshay Kumar has proved himself to be a true champion of women rights. This is precisely what we need 👍 #MeToo @akshaykumar #Housefull4 #SajidKhan pic.twitter.com/Lx9CteWz2y — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) October 12, 2018

Akshay Kumar On #MeToo

Here's what Akshay Kumar has to say on #MeToo.

Social media gives me anxiety. That's the truth. I try and limit my time on it. I've spent six days glued to Twitter reading stories and perspectives from the #MeToo movement. Not anxious. Angry of course, but somehow hopeful. Amazing things are going to happen because of this. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 13, 2018

Vir Das

Just like us, the #MeToo movement has left us with the mized feeling. We all feel furious when we come across the 'tormenting' stories of the victims but at the same time, we're hopeful for a better future.

I’m disturbed by all the happenings with regards to #MeToo. My company and I believe in providing women with utmost respect and safety. If anyone has wronged even a single woman, neither ADF nor I will stand for it. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 12, 2018

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn also came out in support of #MeToo movement and here's what he tweeted about the same.

The only national leader & politician to have come out in support of #MeToo and the brave women who are claiming their stories and naming their perpetrators. Thank you @RahulGandhi & hope other leaders take note & follow suit. Zero tolerance for sexual predators. #creditwheredue https://t.co/X9cNkJX1Rg — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 12, 2018

Swara Bhasker

The Veere Di Wedding actress praises Rahul Gandhi for coming out in support of #MeToo and said, "Zero tolerance for sexual predators."