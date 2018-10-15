India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 No Girl Can Accuse Abhishek Bachchan For Sexual Harassment; KRK Vouches For Aishwarya Rai's Hubby

No Girl Can Accuse Abhishek Bachchan For Sexual Harassment; KRK Vouches For Aishwarya Rai's Hubby

By Lekhaka
    The #MeToo movement has taken the B-town by storm! Till now, so many names including Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Varun Grover, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Khan and Subhash Ghai are in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. They all have been accused of sexual harassment and amid all the chaos, Kamaal R Khan vouches for three stars and the list includes Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Emraan Hashmi. Here's what he has to say for them..

    KRK Praises Aishwarya's Hubby

    Kamaal R Khan not only vouched for Abhishek, Emraan & Ritesh but also called them 'gentlemen'. Netizens also agreed with him.

    Akshay Kumar On #MeToo

    Here's what Akshay Kumar has to say on #MeToo.

    Vir Das

    Just like us, the #MeToo movement has left us with the mized feeling. We all feel furious when we come across the 'tormenting' stories of the victims but at the same time, we're hopeful for a better future.

    Ajay Devgn

    Ajay Devgn also came out in support of #MeToo movement and here's what he tweeted about the same.

    Swara Bhasker

    The Veere Di Wedding actress praises Rahul Gandhi for coming out in support of #MeToo and said, "Zero tolerance for sexual predators."

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 16:01 [IST]
