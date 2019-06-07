English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Konkona Sen Sharma: Relationships Are Overrated; We Should Stop Changing Our Surnames After Marriage

    By
    |

    It's known to all that actress Konkana Sen Sharma was married to actor Ranvir Shorey but soon they ended up getting divorced. However, even after parting ways, the duo shares cordial relatiosnhip. In her conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Konkona Sen Sharma talks about relationships and says, "Relationships are overrated. It would be nice to distribute work between partners. Also, your emotional reservoir does not have to be only your husband or wife. Eventually, it becomes very boring and repetitive."

    Why Priyanka's Bare Back Picture In A Saree Has Become A Topic Of Trolling?

    She further adds, "It's nice to have different people in your life, be it your mother, your husband or friend. But sometimes, relationships are meant to last only for some time. It's better to live separately rather than not live happily together.

    konkana-sen-sharma-says-relationships-are-overrated

    Domesticity really kills romance! Being financially independent as well as having a house of your own is of utmost importance for a woman."

    Konkona also added that she feels that women should stop changing their names after marriage. "We should stop changing our surnames after marriage. Just because we have always done it, we don't have to accept it forever.

    If we are taking our husband's name, we are taking it as our last name. Our maiden last name is becoming our middle name. Why go through the hassle of changing our names, passports... And who takes the middle name seriously? And what names are the children getting?"

    She will be next seen in Monsoon Date.

    More KONKANA SEN SHARMA News

    Read more about: konkana sen sharma
    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue