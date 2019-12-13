Moushumi Chatterjee’s Daughter Payal Sinha Passes Away!

In a sad turn of events, yesteryear's actress Moushumi Chatterjee lost her elder daughter Payal Sinha to a prolonged illness. According to reports, Payal suffered from a lethal form of diabetes and was in a coma for some time last year.

Reportedly, in 2018, Moushumi Chatterjee and her husband Jayanta Mukherjee had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, requesting to be appointed as Payal's guardians, so that they could give her the proper medical attention she needed. Moushumi had also accused her daughter's husband and in-laws of neglect and refusal to let her meet Payal.

An old colleague and co-star of Moushumi reacted to Payal's demise and told Bollywood Hungama, "I haven't seen Moushumi for years. She has shown no interest in keeping up with any of her colleagues. I'm shocked to hear about her daughter. May God give Moushumi the strength to deal with this tragedy."

May Payal's soul rest in peace!

For the unversed, Moushumi Chatterjee debuted in Bollywood with Shakti Samanta's Anuraag in 1972 and has delivered hit films with Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar.