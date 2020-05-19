    For Quick Alerts
      Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Wants Full Custody Of Children, Explains Why She Filed For Divorce

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has sent a notice to her husband seeking divorce and maintenance. According to reports, Nawaz was served divorce papers over Whatsapp and email, by Aaliya's lawyers on May 7. Aaliya opened up about her reasons for demanding divorce, and also about wanting full custody of their children. She also said that she wants to go back to using her original name, Anjana.

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Wants Full Custody Of Kids

      Talking to Times of India in an interview, Aaliya said, "There are a lot of things that I don't want to bring in the public domain as of now, but our problems started soon after we got married over a decade ago. Two months of lockdown gave me a lot of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi (that didn't exist for me), I didn't have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue. I have gone back to my original name, Anjana Kishor Pandey. I don't want to be reminded that I am using someone's identity for my benefit."

      She continued, "I want to go with the flow. I haven't thought much about the future, but I don't want this marriage anymore. There are no chances of reconciliation." The two have been married for 10 years.

      Talking about whether the couple will share the custody of her children or not, Aalya said, "I have raised them and I want their custody."

      Nawaz is currently quarantined at his hometown, Budhana, Uttar Pradesh. The actor recently traveled there to be with his ailing mother.

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 19:37 [IST]
