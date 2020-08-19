Kangana Ranaut On SC Ordering CBI Probe In Sushant's Death: We Have Witnessed History Today

'This Is A Great Verdict; I Am So Thrilled,' Says Kangana Ranaut

Hailing SSR warriors, Kangana Ranaut told Republic TV, "Congratulations to you. I want to congratulate the SSR warriors. This is a great verdict. I am so thrilled, We just wanted a fair probe in the matter and today we have witnessed history."

Kangana Says No One Will Face The Same Fate Like Divya Bharati, Sridevi

The actress continued, "I was following everything, every detail of the case and I want to say that we may have had many individuals who suffered the same like Sushant but now people of India has awaken, no one will face the same fate, like Divya Bharti, Sridevi, etc. Now they (movie mafias) are scared of the power of people."

Kangana Says Powerful Mafia Will Be Threatened Now

Kangana said that while powerful mafia functions in every field, they will be now threatened after this verdict as they have seen what a campaign can do.

Supreme Court's Verdict On Sushant's Death Case

For those who don't know, the Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The apex court further said that any other FIR related to Sushant's death case will also be probed by the CBI. Sushant's family members, fans and many celebrities hailed Supreme Court's judgement.