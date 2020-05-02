Sherlyn Chopra Says Rakhi Sawant Has The Least S*x Appeal

Dig At Rakhi Sawant

In an interview, when Sherlyn was asked about who has the least sex appeal in the industry, she said, "I don't know!!! I guess, Rakhi Sawant. I'm just kidding! Hope she doesn't kill me!"

Achievement Of Being A Sex Symbol

Sherlyn Chopra is the first woman to have posed nude for the cover of an adult American magazine. When asked it, Sherlyn said, "Most perceptions are fickle and frivolous. The thing that I value the most is genuineness. I've never pretended or claimed to be somebody who I am not. There is sincerity & honesty in my craft which I truly treasure."

Sherlyn On Sex Appeal

Nowadays, celebrities try to impress their fans with their sex appeal. But Sherlyn Chopra has a different take on it. She said, "For me, sex appeal is 99 per cent mental and 1 per cent physical. There are so many people who have great physiques but uninspiring personalities. It's a sad situation."

Sherlyn On Her Nude Pictures

Sherlyn Chopra often shares her nude pictures on social media for which she gets various kind of replies. Speaking about the same, Sherlyn said, "Now, I live to please myself. I shoot pics & videos to entertain myself and when I share the same with the world, not only do they appreciate it but also pay a price to watch my premium content on the Sherlyn Chopra App."

Sherlyn On Dealing With Derogatory Remarks

After sharing nude pictures, Sherlyn Chopra often receives derogatory comments. When asked about how she deals with it, Sherlyn said, "My late father had taught me to never take anything personally from people whom I don't know personally. So, I simply refuse to give my attention to naysayers. As a matter of fact, most naysayers are unemployed, bored, frustrated and dejected and they love to constantly engage in unnecessary hostile and combative interactions with strangers."