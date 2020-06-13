Varun Dhawan Says He Isn’t Classy, Dances To ‘Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi’ Song In the Gym

Varun Dhawan is one of the most fan-friendly stars of B-town. The actor always knows how to make his fans happy. Sadly, from the last three months, Varun hasn't met any of his fans, but the actor keeps entertaining them virtually through social media. In his latest Instagram post, Varun Dhawan shared a hilarious video, wherein he can be seen warming up in the gym on Altaf Raja's song, 'Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi'. Apart from Varun, you can also spot his gym trainer, Prashant Sawant in the video.

Varun captioned the video saying, "Tum to thehre pardesi ♂. My all time favourite song. I ain't classy." Varun's video left the netizens in splits and they couldn't stop praising the actor for being so real.

Varun's industry friends including, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Kim Sharma and Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented on his video.

Taapsee wrote, "Can be the only person who can beat my workout playlist 🙄😳." Whereas, Kim Sharma wrote, "Shuttttt uppp !! It's my fav song! Altaf for life."

The Gully Boy actor Siddhant, aka MC Sher wrote, "Oh Ye toh mera waala gaana hai!"

On a related note, yesterday, Varun dedicated his Instagram post to his mother and shared a beautiful birthday wish for her. He wrote, "Happy bday ma. The strongest person I know. From making furniture,being a nursery teacher, taking us on bus rides for sports practise and making me take my first acting workshop and so much more u truly are the one."

With respect to work, he will next be seen in Coolie No.1. The film is helmed by David Dhawan and it also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

