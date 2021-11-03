Neha Dhupia Says Diwali 'Is Very Special For The Four Of Us' Adds Mehr Is Excited To Celebrate With Little Bro

Neha Dhupia is currently busy taking care of her newborn son and prepping for a family celebration on Diwali. The actress who welcomed her second baby, last month, recently opened up about her plans for the festive season and revealed that she is focused on staying indoors.

Neha told Hindustan Times that she has been worried about keeping the youngest away from a crowd and will be staying home. "This Diwali, we will stay indoors. I am very worried about everything from changing weather to a new environment to keeping him away from a very large crowd. So, I will be doing what I do these days. Just feed the baby, burp, (cleaning the) p**p," Dhupia added.

Neha said she plans on resting as much as possible while taking care of the baby. "I am also planning to get as much rest as possible. But we can't neglect the fact that this Diwali festival, we have another sweet little baby with us, and even Mehr (her daughter) is also excited about it," she added.

Apart from having a good time at home, Neha has planned on cooking yummy food, decorating with a little bit of rangoli, and visiting a few friends. "I went to a friend's place last evening. I have known her more than my entire time that I have been in Mumbai, and that's almost 20 years. So, it is about getting together, eating without restriction and lots of laughter. As a country, we're so big on festivals, but most of October to December onwards, it gets even more festive, so it makes it amazing," Dhupia ends.

Talking about her oldest daughter Mehr, Neha revealed that is most excited about the festival. "She makes rangolis, makes her own lamps, streamers and stuff like that. So, there will be a little bit of glitter, paint and lots of colours. Also, she does all these cute little decorations. I'm associating Diwali with a lot of 'pack your toys', but at the same time, with lots of creativity."

"The festival is very special for the four of us. Who would have thought about it? When we started off, it was just Angad and me. Now, look at us, it is houseful," she concluded.