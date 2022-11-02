Anshuman Jha Feels ‘Blessed’ As He Marries Fiancee Sierra Winters In USA; Paresh Pahuja Turns Best Man

Actor-producer Anshuman Jha has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, he had tied the knot with his fiancee Sierra Winters. The wedding took place in North Carolina, USA on October 29 and was attended by the couple's respective family and close friends. To note, the couple, who had first met each other in Dharamshala in 2019, got engaged two years ago and was waiting for the pandemic to end to tie the knot. Interestingly, Anshuman's dear friend Paresh Pahuja had turned the best man at the wedding.

It was a Fall wedding for Anshuman and Sierra who is a triathlon athlete and they took the vows by the lake side. Talking about the ceremony, Anshuman stated that a lot of dreams came true on his D-Day. "Sierra always dreamt of a fall wedding, Sam (her Dad) always dreamt of rowing her across the lake, my mum's dream was to see me married. I always wanted to find a partner who inspires me. A lot of dreams came true that day, and I'm sure Ma was watching. It was a perfect day and we only have gratitude for the universe. Marriage isn't a noun, it's a verb, and we feel blessed to be entering this phase together." he added.

Check out Anshuman Jha's wedding pics here:

Sierra and Anshuman will be flying to Alaska for their honeymoon and are expected to host a party in Indian in March next year. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anshuman, who made his big Bollywood debut with the 2010 release Love Sex Aur Dhokha, has been a part of several popular movies like Fugly, Pari, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, No Fathers In Kashmir, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, etc. Post his honeymoon, Anshuman will begin the promotion of his upcoming movie Lakadbaggha. On the other hand, Sierra will be flying to Israel in mid-November to participate in the Iron Man championship later this month.