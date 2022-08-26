Anupam Kher On Not Being Cast By Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra Anymore: I Was Darling Of These People, But...

Anupam Kher is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. Give him any role and he will pass with flying colours. However, the actor is not a part of commercial cinema anymore. In his recent tete-a-tete with Times Now Navbharat, when Anupam was asked about the same, he said that he used to be darling of filmmakers like Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, but they do not cast him anymore.

He said, "I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody's films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore."

He further said, "But because they were not casting me in their films, I found a path where I did a Tamil film called Connect, I did a Telugu film called Tiger Nageswara Rao. I have also done Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai."

He further said that he does feel bad and he often wonders why they have stopped working with him suddenly, but he does not hold any grudges against them.

"Otherwise I could've have sat down & said, 'Arey yaar mere dost aur mere jo itne kareebi they ek zamaane mein, mujhe ab lete nahin hain filmon mein toh main ab kya karoon main toh barbaad ho gaya.' But, it's not a complaint & neither am I holding it against them," added The Kashmir Files actor.

He concluded by saying that sometimes, when one door shuts, so many other windows & doors open and he is happy to rediscover himself as an actor.