Anupam Kher Taunts Aamir Khan Over Laal Singh Chaddha's Boycott Trend

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official remake of Tom Hank's award-winning Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Unfortunately, upon its release, Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress the audience and received a big blow at the box office. Further, the film was also subjected to relentless boycott calls which is being touted to be one of the reasons for its disappointing run at the ticket counters.

Recently, in an interview with India Today, Anupam Kher took a subtle dig at Aamir while reacting to the boycott calls for Laal Singh Chaddha.

The veteran actor said, "If someone one feels that they should start a trend, they are free to do so. There are new trends on Twitter every day." Further, referring to Aamir's controversial 'intolerance' comments, he continued, "If you have said something in the past, it will surely haunt you."

For the unversed, in 2015 at a media event, Aamir had said that he felt alarmed by the happenings in the country and his then-wife Kiran Rao had even suggested that they should leave the country. Back then, Kher had strongly reacted to Aamir's statement with a series of tweets.

Anupam Kher and Aamir Khan have shared screen space in films like Dil, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, to name a few.

Laal Singh Chaddha marked Aamir Khan's return to the big screen after a gap of four years. Following the virtual backlash, the superstar had urged people not to boycott the film and watch it. He had said, "If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment."