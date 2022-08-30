Babil Khan On Auditioning For His Debut Film Qala After Dad Irrfan's Demise: I Was Broken And Vulnerable

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Anvita Dutt's upcoming Netflix film, Qala. Recently, at the Netflix's Films Day event, he revealed that he was still coming to terms with his father's demise when he went to audition for his debut movie.

As per a report in PTI, Babil told reporters that he wanted to work on Qala even before reading its script but was in a vulnerable state as the audition was scheduled around the time when his father had passed away. Irrfan breathed his last due to neuroendocrine tumour at the age of 54 on April 29, 2020.

Babil said, "One of my close friends had been an assistant to Anvita and even before I read the script, I wanted to do the film. I never had second thoughts about it and jumped to reach the auditions. It was the time Baba had passed away and I was broken and vulnerable."

The debutant said that when he reached the production house (Clean Slate Filmz), the makers made him feel safe. Babil admitted that he was coming with some baggage and was scared. However, Anvita despite making an epic, took care of him. He said that the way she hugged him was precious.

On the other hand, Anvita Dutt revealed that she first met Babil at a party when he was just 14.

"When we were auditioning for Jagan, we tested many boys. Some were very interesting but we weren't getting him. The friend that he mentioned, she casually asked 'Do you want to test Babil?' But I didn't know (if) he was looking into acting. I knew he was studying films and wanted to be a cinematographer," the filmmaker said at the event.

Anvita said that she knew they had found Jagan (Babil's character name in Qala) the moment she saw his audition. Dutt said that it could have been frightening for him since he was faced the camera for the first time.

She continued, "Babil was also coming from a sad place and yet kept his energy intact. He was truly a God's child.He came on the set with a lot of raw energy. Babil has a great presence, and is just beautiful and innocent. Anvita further added that Babil is incredible in the film.

Talking about Qala, the film is touted to be a heartbreaking story of a daughter who craves for her mother's love. It also features Tripti Dimri in a pivotal role.