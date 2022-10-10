Fan Remembers Sidharth Shukla After Meeting Shehnaaz Gill; 'You Were So Right When You Said...'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13.' While they never confessed that they were dating, their bond spoke volumes about their love and fondness for each other.

When Sidharth Shukla passed away following a heart attack on September 2, it left Shehnaaz shattered. She went missing in action for months, only to emerge more stronger from the unfortunate event. Since then, the actress has fondly remembered him in his interviews. In one of her interviews, she even said that she always wanted her to smile and that's what she is doing.

Recently, a SidNaaz fan met Shehnaaz Gill in person and was left overwhelmed. Later, she took to her Twitter handle to penned a heartfelt note to Sidharth to describe her meeting with Shehnaaz.

The tweet read,"@sidharth_shukla you were so right when u said unki ankhon mein honesty hai 🥹❤️ And i saw that up close today when she was in front of me and i could look into her eyes... #SidNaaz anyone who has met her in person will have definitely experienced this... #ShehnaazGill."

The post went viral in no time as other SidNaaz fans couldn't stop gushing over the actress. A Twitter user wrote, "Yes she is just so pure so honest and her eyes, it definitely reflects what a pure person she is, how innocent and honest she is!! She actually feels like home 🥺❤ Also, many many congratulationssss you met her!! 💝🥰✨." Another one commented, "Very rightly said.. whoever has met her, has experienced that absolutely.. the homesty, the purity, and not to forget the strength...Congratulations dear.. cherish that memory..."

Workwise, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.