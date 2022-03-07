What? Hema Malini And Rajesh Khanna Never Liked Each Other?

During her appearance as the special guest on a TV reality show, Hema Malini reminisced about working with late veteran superstar Rajesh Khanna and revealed that initially, they never liked each other. But after working together in Prem Nagar, they developed a good friendship which lasted forever.

She said, "You know the best part of coming to these reality shows is that you can recall those moments from the past. I did a small performance but it was really great. I still remember that initially me and Rajesh Khanna never liked each other. But later, we did the film Prem Nagar together, and from there we developed a good friendship that continued forever. In fact, his wife Dimple and children used to visit the sets during shooting."

At the same reality show, the Dream Girl also spoke about her mother Jaya Chakravarthy and said that she can feel her presence around her.

"Though she has gone and is no longer with me physically but still I can feel she is there around me. Many times if I am doing some work, I feel like she is waiting for me and I have to go, then suddenly I realise that she is no more. But still she is with me all the time. And the same connection I have with my daughters," said the Baghban actress.

She went on to add that she is happy to see that her daughters are giving the same affection and care to their kids like she had given to them. Hema further said that her daughters know the true meaning of being a mother and motherhood, and she is proud of them.

She also extended her gratitude to the TV channel for inviting her as the special guest to celebrate Women's Day.