IIFA ROCKS: WITNESS THE BEST OF MUSIC AND FASHION THIS SUNDAY 10th JULY ONLY ON COLORS

9th July, 2022: Starting 3:30pm, Sunday 10th July, fans from India and across the world will get to see on Colors television, the stellar performances at IIFA ROCKS, the THE BEST OF MUSIC AND FASHION, as the 22nd Edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), took over Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Giving Indian cinema a global platform, IIFA ROCKS were held at the Middle East's largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on June 3rd and 4th, 2022, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

Get ready to witness an extraordinary blend of music, fashion and entertainment at the spectacular IIFA ROCKS 2022 with electrifying performances by Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Ash King, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan & Asees Kaur, hosted by Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana.

Furthermore, adding glamor are Jacqueline Fernandes and Ananya Panday - showstoppers for celebrity duo Falguni and Shane Peacock who presented a fashionable mélange of exquisite and gorgeous designs at the scintillating NEXA fashion show at IIFA Rocks 2022. Catch all of this and more exclusively on India's No.1 premium Hindi entertainment channel, COLORS on - 10th July, 2022 - Sunday at 3:30PM IST.

For the digital savvy viewers, the same will be available on India's leading content platform, JOSH and Daily Hunt, from the house of VerSe Group.

IIFA is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities and nations, creating everyone's dream: "One People. One World".

