Neena Gupta Issues Warning To Trolls And Asks Them Not To Judge People By Their Clothes

Neena Gupta is one of the few actresses who doesn't shy away from speaking her mind. Recently, the Badhaai Ho actress took to social media to share a video in which she schooled trolls who look down upon women who wear 'sexy' clothes. She also warned them not to judge people by the choice of their clothes.

Neena posted a video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen wearing a grey dress with a plunging neckline.

She says in the video, "Mujhe ye isliye post karna hai kyunki aisa lagta hai ki jo log aise sexy type kapde pahante hain, jaise ki maine abhi pahne hai - wo aise hi hote hain, bekar ke. Lekin main bata du ki maine Sanskrit mein MPhil ki hui hai, aur bhi bahut kujh kia hua hai. To kapde dekh ke kisi ko judge nahi karna. Troll karne walo samajh lo (I wanted to post this because people who wear clothes like these, like the one I am wearing, are just like that, useless. But let me tell you that I am an MPhil in Sanskrit and have many other qualifications. So do not judge a person by his/her clothes. I hope you get it, trolls)."

Have a look.

Anushka Sharma dropped heart emojis on Neena's post. An Instagram user wrote, "Itne pyaar se kabhi kisine trolls ko daanta nahi hoga. U are too sweet 😘." "You are mind blowing 👏❤️🔥❤️Inspiration for so many Bless you 😇." Another user shared her personal experience and wrote, "I have always loved wearing a saree and making a bun with a big bindiya.. From the age of 22 till date I love wearing sarees.. I was always called " bahenji" in my office and made fun of.. But theek Hai.. Jiski jitni soch.. Uski utni hi pahoch.. Who cares."

Last year, Neena Gupta had found herself at the receiving end of trolls when she dropped by at Gulzar's house, dressed in a white and blue shirts, to gift her a copy of her autobiography.

Workwise, Neena will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai and Vikas Bahl's Goodbye.