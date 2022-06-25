Veteran Odia Actor Raimohan Parida Found Dead At His House

Renowned Odia film and theatre actor Raimohan Parida was reportedly found dead in his residence in the Prachi Vihar area of Bhubaneswar. The 58-year-old actor was found hanging on June 24. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

According to reports, his family members saw him hanging from the ceiling of his room in the morning. As per the police's initial investigation report, it seems to be a suicide case. Raimohan Parida's mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem.

His demise is indeed a big loss to the Odia film industry. Many actors have already visited Raimohan Parida's house to pay tributes and express condolences to his family.

Actor Siddhanta Mahapatra told Zee News, "It is hard to believe that such a jolly person, who has experienced several ups and downs in life, can think of doing something like this. He was highly successful in the profession."

Talking about Raimohan Parida, he had acted in several movies. He was known for essaying negative characters. He had acted in over 100 Odia films and 15 Bengali films.

May his soul rest in peace!