Exclusive! Holi 2024: Urvashi Rautela Reveals Her Holi Plans, "I Will Celebrate It With A Lot Of Dhoom"

Holi
2024:
Urvashi
Rautela
is
one
of
the
most
gorgeous
actresses
we
in
the
Indian
film
industry.
She
also
represented
India
in
Miss
Universe
in
2015,
and
has
been
working
as
an
actress
since
2013.
Recently,
she
featured
in
a
song
titled
Vigdiyan
Heeran
in
which
she
was
seen
opposite
Yo
Yo
Honey
Singh.
The
song
has
been
getting
a
great
response
on
YouTube.
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
Urvashi
and
when
asked
her
what
plans
she
has
for
Holi,
the
actress
said,
"There
are
no
plans
as
such,
but
I
will
be
celebrating
it
with
a
lot
of
dhoom-dhamaka
with
my
family."
While
sharing
her
childhood
memory
about
the
festival,
the
actress
said,
"In
childhood,
we
used
to
do
all
the
preparation
for
Holi.
We
used
to
go
terrace
with
a
bucket
of
water
and
make
water
balloons,
and
then
throw
that
balloons
on
everyone
(smile).
I
used
to
do
all
those
things
a
lot
in
my
childhood.
I
was
mischievous
on
the
day
of
Holi,
but
not
any
other
days."
Urvashi's
last
Hindi
theatrical
release
was
Pagalpanti
(2019).
Though
she
had
a
few
OTT
releases
and
South
releases,
the
actress
is
now
gearing
up
for
the
theatrical
release
of
her
next
Hindi
movie
titled
JNU
which
is
slated
to
release
in
April
this
year.
Urvashi
Rautela
On
Elvish
Yadav's
Arrest
During
an
interaction
with
Filmibeat,
Urvashi
had
also
spoken
about
Elvish
Yadav's
arrest
with
whom
she
had
featured
in
a
song.
The
actress
stated,
"Actually,
I
don't
know
in
detail,
like
what
exactly
has
happened.
So,
after
your
interview,
I
will
research
about
what
exactly
has
happened
because
I
just
got
to
know
it
from
you.
But,
still
my
prayers
are
with
him.
I
wish
him
all
the
health
and
happiness
in
his
life."
Apart
from
JNU,
Urvashi
has
more
projects
lined
up
including
some
South
films
as
well.
Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 13:00 [IST]