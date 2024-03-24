Exclusive! Holi 2024: Urvashi Rautela Reveals Her Holi Plans, "I Will Celebrate It With A Lot Of Dhoom"

Holi 2024: Urvashi Rautela is one of the most gorgeous actresses we in the Indian film industry. She also represented India in Miss Universe in 2015, and has been working as an actress since 2013. Recently, she featured in a song titled Vigdiyan Heeran in which she was seen opposite Yo Yo Honey Singh. The song has been getting a great response on YouTube.

Filmibeat recently interacted with Urvashi and when asked her what plans she has for Holi, the actress said, "There are no plans as such, but I will be celebrating it with a lot of dhoom-dhamaka with my family."

While sharing her childhood memory about the festival, the actress said, "In childhood, we used to do all the preparation for Holi. We used to go terrace with a bucket of water and make water balloons, and then throw that balloons on everyone (smile). I used to do all those things a lot in my childhood. I was mischievous on the day of Holi, but not any other days."

Urvashi's last Hindi theatrical release was Pagalpanti (2019). Though she had a few OTT releases and South releases, the actress is now gearing up for the theatrical release of her next Hindi movie titled JNU which is slated to release in April this year.

Urvashi Rautela On Elvish Yadav's Arrest

During an interaction with Filmibeat, Urvashi had also spoken about Elvish Yadav's arrest with whom she had featured in a song. The actress stated, "Actually, I don't know in detail, like what exactly has happened. So, after your interview, I will research about what exactly has happened because I just got to know it from you. But, still my prayers are with him. I wish him all the health and happiness in his life."

Apart from JNU, Urvashi has more projects lined up including some South films as well.