Pulkit Samrat's SPECIAL Wedding Reception Gift For Wifey Kriti Kharbanda Will Make You Say AWW!

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding has been the talk of the town for its joyous and vibrant celebrations. The couple recently shared glimpses of their reception on Instagram, offering a peek into an evening filled with laughter, love, and dance. The event was marked by a unique gift from Pulkit to Kriti, a playful slide, adding a whimsical touch to their festivities.



For the reception, Pulkit chose a classy ensemble with a crisp white shirt, black pants, and a sequined blazer, while Kriti looked stunning in a strapless floral gown. Among the shared photos was a charming image of the couple seated in front of illuminated "Mr" and "Mrs" signs, symbolizing their new journey together. Another memorable moment captured them sliding down a slide, embodying the carefree and joyful spirit of their celebration.

The caption for their Instagram post, "Right here, right now's all we got! #Mr&Mrs," perfectly sums up the essence of their reception. It was not just about the grandeur but about making each moment count, highlighting the couple's approach to their wedding festivities.

Pulkit's surprise of a slide at the reception was a heartfelt gesture that brought a sense of childhood nostalgia and joy to the event. Kriti shared her excitement on Instagram, stating, "Sliding into holy matrimony! The boyfriend became the husband last week, and to wrap up our celebrations he gave me the best gift I could possibly imagine! A SLIDE! yes a SLIDE! Let that sink innnn!"

The wedding itself was a beautiful affair with the couple wearing custom-made outfits by designer Anamika Khanna. Pulkit's attire featured a pistachio-toned kurta inscribed with the Gayatri Mantra, which was particularly admired by fans. Kriti looked ethereal in a two-tone floral lehenga, capturing the attention of all present.

With their wedding photos, Kriti and Pulkit shared a heartfelt message of love and commitment, encapsulating the essence of their union. The couple's celebrations, from their sangeet to the reception, have been a testament to their love and the joy they share together.

As the couple moves forward in their journey together, their wedding festivities have certainly set a high bar for memorable and joy-filled celebrations. The unique elements, such as the slide at the reception, not only added a playful dimension but also highlighted the couple's desire to make their wedding truly their own. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding will undoubtedly remain in the hearts of their fans for a long time.