Barun Sobti Reveals His Fitness Regine For Rakshak - India's Braves Chapter 2

Mumbai,
7
March
2024:
Amazon
miniTV-
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service
recently
released
its
highly
awaited
patriotic
series
Rakshak-
India's
Braves:
Chapter
2.
The
gripping
narrative
of
the
series
is
a
heartfelt
tribute
to
the
bravery
and
selflessness
of
India's
courageous
soldiers,
set
against
the
backdrop
of
the
Kulgam
operation.
Through
its
captivating
storytelling
and
authentic
portrayal
of
real-life
incidents,
the
series
brings
to
life
the
valorous
saga
of
Naib
Subedar
Sombir
Singh
and
DYSP
Aman
Thakur.
From
the
fierce
battle
scenes
to
the
tender
moments
of
camaraderie,
the
series
captures
the
essence
of
military
life
with
authenticity
and
depth.
Barun
Sobti
who
essays
the
role
of
Naib
Subedar
Sombir
Singh,
revealed
the
fitness
routine
he
followed
while
shooting
for
the
series.
He
said,
"There
was
a
particular
fitness
regime
that
I
was
following.
I
typically
avoid
it,
but
this
one
required
considerable
physical
effort.
We
filmed
in
Kashmir,
tackling
its
challenging
terrain,
especially
during
action
sequences
or
operational
tasks.
I
was
eating
a
lot
and
doing
lower
body
workouts
more
than
anything
else."
Adding
to
this,
he
further
shared
his
experience
of
shooting
in
Kashmir.
"Almost
90%
of
the
series
was
shot
there.
My
experience
was
amazing,
people
over
there
were
very
helpful.
It
seems
like
a
very
peaceful
place
that
is
now
headed
toward
success
and
progression.
To
top
it
up
I
think
this
story
is
very
close
to
my
heart,".
Produced
by
Juggernaut
Studios,
Rakshak-
India's
Braves:
Chapter
2
features
Barun
Sobti,
Surbhi
Chandna,
and
Vishwas
Kini
in
pivotal
roles.
The
series
is
streaming
exclusively
on
Amazon
miniTV
for
free
within
Amazon's
shopping
app,
on
Fire
TV,
and
Play
Store.