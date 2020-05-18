Warner Bros To Re-Release Christopher Nolan's Iconic 'The Dark Knight' Trilogy In Hong Kong, Taiwan

Warner Bros Pictures is all set to re-release Christopher Nolan's iconic Batman trilogy in Hong Kong theatres for a limited time period. Hollywood Reporter, revealed the decision was made after cinemas were opened for business on May 8, after the lockdown was lifted in the regions.

The trilogy will be screen in selected cinemas including IMAX before the release of Christopher Nolan's upcoming Tenet on July 17. The first film Batman Begins that released in 2005 will be screened on June 4, followed by 2008 release The Dark Knight on June 11 and 2011 film, The Dark Knight Rises on June 18.

Earlier Warner Bros.' has also re-released the 4K remastered version of The Matrix starring Keanu Reeves when the cinemas opened for business in Hong Kong. The re-releases screenings could also have expanded to China. In March cinemas had begun to open again in China but were closed again just in a few days due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Dark Knight trilogy has been a fan favourite in all Batman DC films. It has also been celebrated as one of the great trilogies in cinema history including, other noteworthy trilogies like The Godfather, The Lord of the Rings, and the original Star Wars trilogy.

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, Tenet is set to be released on June 17 worldwide. Many countries are still under lockdowns and it is unsure how the makers plan to release the films in other regions. Tenet stars, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Denzil Smith, Michael Caine, Martin Donovan, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kenneth Branagh and others.

On the other hand, the new Batman film is titled as The Batman and stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role. Directed by Matt Reeves, the makers earlier revealed first looks of the film and are hoping to finish shooting in time for the scheduled release on October 1, 2021.

Robert Pattinson Reveals Details About Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Says There Is No Time Travel

Tenet Trailer: Christopher Nolan's Film Will Spin Time To Prevent World War III