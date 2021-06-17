Hollywood Actor Gregory Peck & Suraiya's Iconic Photo Goes Viral, Later Was Surprised By Peck's Sudden Visit

Hollywood star Gregory Peck's picture with yesteryear actor and singer Suraiya is currently making rounds on the internet. The throwback picture is from the time when the heartthrob had visited Suraiya at her Mumbai residence.

In the picture, the two can be seen amidst a conversation while looking at the camera. According to reports, the meeting took place after Peck had received an autographed photo of Suraiya and was in India for a brief visit. He had attended a party after awards and decided to visit the actress since she was not at the event.

An Indian Express report said that the meeting between the two took place on January 5 (year?). "Mr. Peck himself asked Suraiya's very astonished mother with a bow: "Where is Suraiya, Madam?" Just like that. While she still hesitated, along came Suraiya from her bed, wide-eyed with wonder, to welcome her favourite star who stepped in and stayed chatting informally till well past midnight, when he left to catch the Colombo plane which had stopped here on account of an unexpected turn of the weather in Ceylon."

Another report added that Suraiya and Gregory Peck spoke for one an hour. She later talked about meeting her favourite star and had said, "We spoke for an hour. I didn't sleep at all that night. Nobody believed I'd met him. For two months newspapers carried our 'love stories'. I enjoyed it!"

For the unversed, Suraiya garnered much fame in the 1940s and featured in films such as 1857, Anmol Ghadi, Parwana, Vidya, and Omar Khaiyyam among more. On the other hand, Gregory Peck has been one of Hollywood's unforgettable stars who appeared in films like Roman Holiday, The Guns of Navarone, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Omen and more.