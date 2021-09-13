Met Gala 2021: Zendaya Says She 'Will Be Unable To Attending' As She Is Busy Shooting For Euphoria

Zendaya best known as an actress and a style icon slayed all her red carpet looks at the 78th Venice Film Festival. The actress walked the red carpet with her co-star Timothée Chalamet at the world premiere of her upcoming sci-fi film Dune. During an interview, she revealed that, she will not be attending Met Gala 2021.

The actress told Extra TV, that she will be bust working on the next season of her series. She confessed that fans would be "very upset" with her for not attending Met Gala 2021. "This is the first time people are going to hear that I am not going and fans are going to be upset. But unfortunately, I will be able to attend. I will be working on Euphoria."

Her co-star Chalamet who is set to be co-chair for the fashion event added, "Bummer, bummer."

Zendaya went on to share that she is currently in the middle of shooting for Euphoria but took some time off to attend Venice Film Festival. "I got my time off to come here for the Venice experience which was very very special."

She mentioned that she wished she could make it especially since Chalamet, whom she called a 'fashion icon' was going to be the host. Talking about her 2019 Illuminated Cinderella gown, from two years ago, Zendeya recalled that the dress was 'very stressful'. She said, "That one almost took me out."

Zendaya's Euphoria is a teen drama series. She stars alongside sees Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi and others. She will also be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home with her boyfriend Tom Holland.

Coming back to Dune, Denis Villeneuve's film reportedly got an eight-minute standing ovation at the film festival. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa and many more in pivotal roles. Dune is a science fiction film that will be an adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel by the same name.