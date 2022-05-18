Amber Heard Says Warner Bros 'Took A Bunch Out Of My Role' From Aquaman 2
Los Angeles, May 18 (PTI) Actor Amber Heard has claimed that Warner Bros studio "removed a bunch out" of her role from the upcoming Aquaman sequel in the aftermath of her divorce from Johnny Depp. Heard, 36, made the comments on Tuesday during the hearing of the libel suit filed against her by Depp, 58, in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court.
According
to
Variety,
she
said
Warner
Bros,
the
banner
behind
Aquaman
franchise,
"didn't
want
to
include
me" in
the
film.
Headlined
by
Jason
Momoa,
"Aquaman
and
the
Lost
Kingdom"
is
slated
to
be
released
on
March
17,
2023.
Heard
stars
as
Mera
in
comic
book
films
from
Warner
Bros
and
DC
Entertainment.
She
first
played
the
character
in
2017's
Justice
League,
which
she
described
as
"a
three-picture
option".
The
actor
said
she
was
"actively
scheduling
timing
for
filming"
the
movie
until
Depp's
team
called
her
a
liar
regarding
her
abuse
claims
against
Depp.
Heard
said
that
"communications"
about
the
sequel
"stopped
at
that
point".
She said she had a more co-lead role opposite Momoa in Aquaman, for which she earned USD 1 million. Heard said she earned twice as much for Aquaman 2, the third film in her contract, but also said that her role in the film was "a very pared-down version". "I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler away, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out," Heard said. When Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, suggested that she only got the role in "Aquaman" with Depp's help, Heard dismissed the claims, saying "No, Ms Vasquez, I got myself that role by auditioning." Yesterday, lawyers for Depp questioned the truthfulness of Heard's accusation that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.
Depp
is
suing
Heard
over
a
December
2018
op-ed
she
wrote
in
The
Washington
Post
describing
herself
as
"a
public
figure
representing
domestic
abuse".
His
lawyers
say
he
was
defamed
by
the
article
even
though
it
never
mentioned
his
name.
The
trial
is
now
in
its
fifth
week.
Last
year,
Depp
told
The
Sunday
Times
that
he
was
being
boycotted
by
the
film
industry
amid
the
domestic
abuse
allegations
by
his
former
wife
and
The
Rum
Diary
co-star
as
his
latest
movie
Minamata
was
yet
to
get
a
release
in
the
US.
Minamata, on which Depp also served as a producer, eventually released in the US in February 2022, by Samuel Goldwyn Films. The interview marked the embattled Hollywood star's first media interaction after losing libel case against British tabloid The Sun, which referred to Depp as a "wife-beater" in an article about him and Heard.