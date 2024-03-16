Gigi Hadid-Bradley Cooper's Kiss Pic Goes Viral. Did Couple Confirm Their Relationship With New York Dinner?

Gigi
Hadid
and
Bradley
Cooper
sparked
quite
the
buzz
with
their
recent
outing
in
New
York
City.
The
couple,
rumored
to
be
dating,
didn't
shy
away
from
expressing
their
affection
for
each
other
in
public.
Their
PDA-filled
evening
took
place
at
Via
Carota,
an
al
fresco
dining
spot,
on
Thursday.
This
event
is
significant
as
it
marks
their
first
public
display
of
affection,
fuelling
the
rumors
about
their
relationship.
However,
the
duo
was
not
alone
during
their
intimate
dinner.
They
were
joined
by
a
group
of
close
friends,
including
'Queer
Eye'
stars
Tan
France
and
Antoni
Porowski.
The
gathering
was
captured
in
a
snapshot
where
everyone
appeared
to
be
enjoying
the
moment,
all
smiles
and
engaged
in
conversation.
The
occasion
was
also
a
celebration
for
Antoni
Porowski's
40th
birthday,
as
Gigi
made
evident
through
a
heartfelt
birthday
post
on
her
Instagram.
For
the
night
out,
Gigi
and
Bradley
chose
contrasting
styles.
Gigi
opted
for
a
chic
look
with
a
black
structured
jacket,
paired
with
a
cozy
sweater
and
leggings.
Bradley,
on
the
other
hand,
went
for
a
more
casual
look
with
jeans
and
a
black
jacket,
both
looking
joyful
and
at
ease.
Gigi
Hadid
and
Bradley
Cooper's
Dating
Timeline
Their
relationship
first
caught
the
public's
eye
back
in
October
when
they
were
spotted
dining
together.
Despite
the
speculation,
sources
at
the
time
suggested
the
relationship
wasn't
serious,
hinting
Gigi
might
have
merely
had
a
"short
crush" on
Bradley.
However,
the
narrative
seemed
to
evolve
as
they
were
seen
together
again
after
the
2024
Golden
Globes,
this
time
accompanied
by
Bradley's
mother,
Gloria.
Sources
close
to
the
couple
noted
that
while
they
weren't
overly
affectionate
at
the
time,
their
interactions
were
filled
with
"loving
glances
and
flirting,"
hinting
at
a
budding
romance.
Adding
fuel
to
the
fire,
Bradley
was
spotted
wearing
a
sweater
from
Gigi's
clothing
brand,
Guest
in
Residence,
in
February.
The
duo's
recent
PDA-filled
evening
in
NYC,
alongside
their
friends
and
amidst
the
beautiful
setting
of
Via
Carota,
seems
to
confirm
the
growing
speculations
about
their
relationship.
Their
public
outing,
filled
with
affectionate
gestures,
speaks
volumes
about
their
connection,
making
fans
and
followers
eager
to
see
what
the
future
holds
for
them.