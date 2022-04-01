EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Bachchan: If You Respond Positively To Failure, It's Not A Failure, It's A Learning

Q. Do you feel a little relieved, when the trailer and promo of the film gets such positive response?

A. Yes, of course, because this is the first glimpse of the film that the audience sees. After making the entire film, this is the first time we come to know about the audience's thoughts and preferences. So yes, it feels very happy when the trailer gets a positive response.

Q. You have shared a note on social media in which you have described this film as "very close to your heart". What would you like to say about the special factor of the film?

A. I think every film is close to my heart, if it is not close to my heart then I should not do that. But this time I have said it openly because I am very happy with the film. I am proud of this film and when I saw it, I had a lot of fun as an audience.

Q. You also wrote about being apologetic about your work. In what context was that?

A. Actually, I am someone who is not very comfortable about promoting my work. I feel a little weird. But I know that this is also necessary. For Dasvi, I just want to convey to the people that look, we have worked hard and have made a good film, please see this. I want to pass my positive energy in everyone. So I wrote that in this context.

Q. When and how Dasvi started?

A. It was in 2020, when my conversation with Tushar (Director) and Dinesh Vijan (Producer) started regarding this film. They told me a basic story, which I liked. I said yes to the film and then we started working. We started shooting for the film in February last year, which lasted for two-three months.

Q. What are the things that you keep in mind while choosing script of a film?

A. A good and interesting story. For me this is the most important thing. I never see who is the director, who is the producer or who are the co-stars. It is of no use. If the story is bad, then all these things don't matter. For me, the story should be good.

Q. Vidya Balan said in an interview that 'this is the best time for female actors as compared to male actors'. How much do you agree with this comment?

A. No, I don't agree with that. I think this is a very exciting time for every artist, be it a male actor or a female actor. Great work is being done, great stories are being written and great films are being made. In the last two years I have done Breathe, Ludo, Big Bull, Bob Biswas and now Dasvi, all the films are completely different from each other. That's why I think it's a wonderful time for everyone, not just for female actors.

Q. Talking about female actors, how was the experience of working with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur?

A. Both are excellent actors, very professional and serious about their work. I totally enjoyed working with them. I think they both made me look a lot better because of their command on their craft. I'm lucky. They both have done a tremendous job in the film.

Q. You have been a part of many comedy films in your career. Do you think there has been a change or a shift in the way comedy is being written in Hindi films?

A. I don't think much has changed. Look at Hrishikesh Mukherjee's films in the 70 and 80s, it used to be situational comedy. All kinds of comedy films are being made, depending on what you are making. There is physical comedy, slapstick, social, situational.. every kind of comedy. So I don't think there has been any change in writing or making comedy films. The thing is that every film has its own language, its own needs. Like we couldn't do slapstick comedy in Dasvi. It will not go with the world of this film. That's why I say that everything depends on the story.

Yes, when it comes to overall cinema, I can see the change. But cinema has to change with the passage of time, because the preferences of the audience change. Look at my own films, today I am doing Dasvi, before that I have done films like Manmarziyaan, Housefull, Happy New Year, Bol Bachchan and Dhoom. I can see the change. Art keeps changing.

Q. This change has also been affected by OTT!

A. The effect of OTT has been that all types of content are available right in front of you. That's why we have to be fully prepared. Now the pressure is on the makers to serve only the best content. You can watch Dasvi today on your mobile phone. So what reason should I give you to go the theatres. For that I have to give some very good reason to the audience. That's the only change I see. The choice of audience has become global today. You can watch Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Korean, English, Spanish, French movies on Netflix or any other platform. All the content is just a button away. Today Hindi cinema is competing with all of them. So, question is what different content you are giving, so the audience should see your film!

Q. Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted about your film, and has also praised you. Does he discuss your films with you or laud you in person?

A. Yes, always does. As a family, we see each other's work, give our opinion on it, discuss it. However, till now, he has only seen the trailer of Dasvi, has not seen the film yet. He is shooting in Lucknow. But yes, he liked the trailer.

Q. You have attempted almost all kinds of genres in your career like romance, action, social drama, comedy. Have you done this deliberately to not be labelled?

A. I enjoy doing all kinds of films. I think the most interesting part of being an actor is that you can be a different person every day. So why would you want to keep doing the same type of story all the time? I think the audience will also get bored of me. I never really thought about being in a box, getting a label or anything. Whatever story I liked from my heart, I did that. I would just like to give full credit of my work to the audience. They like it or dislike it. It all depends on them that what we will do next.

Q. Once you said that you had your struggle for two-three years before your debut film Refugee. After the debut, have you faced rejections in a career spanning 22 years?

A. Yes, absolutely. Rejection can be of any kind. Getting rejected from the film, or not getting the desired part, or not getting any shot ok. If you are giving a scene and the director doesn't like it, he rejects it immediately. Every day we have to go through this. I think this is good. This is also a way to move ahead. And everyone goes through it.

Q. How do you take rejection today?

A. The best part about failing or being rejected is that you don't have to handle it. It handles you. Because it's never your choice. I make a film because I want it to work, I want more and more people to see it. But what if the movie didn't work! So it is never about choice and that's why you can't even deal with it. How you respond to that is important. Don't worry about how you will deal with failure, worry about how you will react to failure, because if you respond positively, it is not a failure, it is a learning.

Q. You often handle trolls very positively on social media.

A. I am a very positive person. Many people tell me this that why do you reply to trolls? I answer because I want to know why they didn't like my work. I believe that even if one person is there who did not like my work, then I want to know why? I want to understand this to make me better! Every audience matters to me.

Q. What has been your motivation force in your career of 22 years so far?

A. I want to make my family proud.. that's it.

Q. With the release of the film on OTT, do you feel free from the Friday pressure?

A. No, no.. that pressure will always be there. Your film is about to release, people are going to watch it, they are going to judge whether the film is good or bad. This time is very stressful.

Q. With which films are you busy after Dasvi?

A. There are two films, one film I produced SSS 7 and another film is 'Ghoomar', which is just about to be completed.

Q. As in Dasvi you are playing role of a CM, if given a chance, what change would you like to bring in the country?

A. I wish we could improve our Civic Sense. We also have a responsibility towards our country and our government. We have become very comfortable asking that why the government is not doing this for us. John F Kennedy said, "Don't ask what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country." So I think we can start with Civic Sense. Drive in one lane, don't cross the red light, don't spit on the road, don't throw garbage anywhere... these are the little things that I would like to change.