 »   »   » WATCH VIDEO: Rakshit Shetty Jovially Talks About Rashmika Mandanna's Complaints About Him!

They are affectionately called the love birds of Sandalwood. Them being together still fires up many boys and girls. Yes, we are talking about Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna.
Simple Star Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna got betrothed on July 3 and will get married in two years. The two actors fell in love while filming for their super-hit film, Kirik Party.
It is but common for two people in love to spend time with each other, to talk and to text each other for hours together at a stretch. This comes as a steadfast rule for any two lovers.
But, Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna are not just any common lovers you would meet in parks. They are a celebrity couple and for most of their times, remain busy with their work.
So, how are these two love birds making up some time for each other? Are they managing to gel along well? What is going on in their lives? What does Rashmika Mandanna complain about Rakshit Shetty?
Well, Rakshit Shetty himself answered all the questions, on behalf of Rashmika, while the couple were on the reality show, Super Talk Time. Go ahead, continue reading to know in detail..
Rakshit & Rashmika In Super Talk Time
Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna recently appeared as guests on Super Talk Time with Akul Balaji.
Akul's Question
In the promo of Rakshit & Rashmika's episode, Akul Balaji asks to Rashmika, "What two changes do you want to see in Rakshit Shetty as your future husband?"
Rakshit's Reply To Akul
Even though the question was meant for Rashmika Mandanna, Rakshit Shetty answers Akul's question before Rashmika and says, "He should give me some time every day. Until last month, she used to constantly ask me, why no calls and messages. From past two weeks, her complaints have vanished all of a sudden. She calmly tells me not to worry much and concentrate on the job. All this is because she has become busy now and she understands it now."
Watch The Video
Although everything was said for fun, the real fun will only be felt after watching the promo video. Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna's episode will be telecast on September 28, tomorrow at 9:00 pm on Colors Super channel. If you are still curious, go ahead and watch the promo given below.