 »   »   » WATCH VIDEO: Rakshit Shetty Jovially Talks About Rashmika Mandanna's Complaints About Him!

They are affectionately called the love birds of Sandalwood. Them being together still fires up many boys and girls. Yes, we are talking about Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna.

Simple Star Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna got betrothed on July 3 and will get married in two years. The two actors fell in love while filming for their super-hit film, Kirik Party.



It is but common for two people in love to spend time with each other, to talk and to text each other for hours together at a stretch. This comes as a steadfast rule for any two lovers.



But, Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna are not just any common lovers you would meet in parks. They are a celebrity couple and for most of their times, remain busy with their work.



So, how are these two love birds making up some time for each other? Are they managing to gel along well? What is going on in their lives? What does Rashmika Mandanna complain about Rakshit Shetty?



Well, Rakshit Shetty himself answered all the questions, on behalf of Rashmika, while the couple were on the reality show, Super Talk Time. Go ahead, continue reading to know in detail..

