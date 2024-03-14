Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Part B Hindi OTT Release: Rakshit Shetty's Poignant Love Tale Will Hit THIS Platform

Photo Credit:

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side B Hindi OTT Release: Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side B is the sequel to the much-loved poignant romantic drama starring Rakshit Shetty. The movie is a sequel or continuation to the super successful Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side A, which was released on September 1 to massive critical acclaim at the box office. Starring Rakshit Shetty as Manu, the movie's sequel hit the screens on November 17 after getting postponed from an October release. Part B also won adequate appreciation after its release and the movie is considered as one of the best love stories ever made in Kannada.

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side B Premise

This sequel picks up from where the first part was left. Manu gets released from jail after serving 10 years for the crime he didn't commit, due to the circumstances. He begins to build his life from scratch again. However, Manu can't come out of Priya's memories, and at the same time, he is forced to enter a new life with Surabhi. How he adjusts and accepts life is all about this romantic drama.

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side B Hindi OTT Release

The movie's success led to its nationwide recognition and when the second part hit the screens, the Hindi-speaking audiences who are excited to watch south-Indian films, have been waiting to catch the sequel on the OTT platform. As Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side A and Side B were released on Prime Video, the Hindi version is also about to drop on the same OTT platform. The movie's Hindi dubbing works have been completed and the official release date will be announced shortly, read the recent reports.

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side B Cast

The second part of the poignant love story stars Rakshit Shetty as Manu, Rukmini Vasanth as Priya, Chaithra Achar as Surabhi, Avinash, Sharath Lohitashwa, Achyuth Kumar, Pavithra Lokesh, Gopal Deshpande, and Ramesh Indira among others in key roles.

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side B Crew

Written and directed by Hemanth M Rao, the movie was funded by Rakshit Shetty himself under the Paramvah Studios banner. Charan Raj composed the love story's heart-warming background score and tunes. Advaitha Gurumurthy cranked the camera. Sunil S Bharadwaj worked as the film's editor.