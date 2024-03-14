Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Part B Hindi OTT Release: Rakshit Shetty's Poignant Love Tale Will Hit THIS Platform

Sapta
Saagaradaache
Ello
Side
B
Hindi
OTT
Release:
Sapta
Saagaradaache
Ello
Side
B
is
the
sequel
to
the
much-loved
poignant
romantic
drama
starring
Rakshit
Shetty.
The
movie
is
a
sequel
or
continuation
to
the
super
successful
Sapta
Saagaradaache
Ello
Side
A,
which
was
released
on
September
1
to
massive
critical
acclaim
at
the
box
office.
Starring
Rakshit
Shetty
as
Manu,
the
movie's
sequel
hit
the
screens
on
November
17
after
getting
postponed
from
an
October
release.
Part
B
also
won
adequate
appreciation
after
its
release
and
the
movie
is
considered
as
one
of
the
best
love
stories
ever
made
in
Kannada.
Sapta
Saagaradaache
Ello
Side
B
Premise
This
sequel
picks
up
from
where
the
first
part
was
left.
Manu
gets
released
from
jail
after
serving
10
years
for
the
crime
he
didn't
commit,
due
to
the
circumstances.
He
begins
to
build
his
life
from
scratch
again.
However,
Manu
can't
come
out
of
Priya's
memories,
and
at
the
same
time,
he
is
forced
to
enter
a
new
life
with
Surabhi.
How
he
adjusts
and
accepts
life
is
all
about
this
romantic
drama.
Sapta
Saagaradaache
Ello
Side
B
Hindi
OTT
Release
The
movie's
success
led
to
its
nationwide
recognition
and
when
the
second
part
hit
the
screens,
the
Hindi-speaking
audiences
who
are
excited
to
watch
south-Indian
films,
have
been
waiting
to
catch
the
sequel
on
the
OTT
platform.
As
Sapta
Saagaradaache
Ello
Side
A
and
Side
B
were
released
on
Prime
Video,
the
Hindi
version
is
also
about
to
drop
on
the
same
OTT
platform.
The
movie's
Hindi
dubbing
works
have
been
completed
and
the
official
release
date
will
be
announced
shortly,
read
the
recent
reports.
Sapta
Saagaradaache
Ello
Side
B
Cast
The
second
part
of
the
poignant
love
story
stars
Rakshit
Shetty
as
Manu,
Rukmini
Vasanth
as
Priya,
Chaithra
Achar
as
Surabhi,
Avinash,
Sharath
Lohitashwa,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Pavithra
Lokesh,
Gopal
Deshpande,
and
Ramesh
Indira
among
others
in
key
roles.
Sapta
Saagaradaache
Ello
Side
B
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Hemanth
M
Rao,
the
movie
was
funded
by
Rakshit
Shetty
himself
under
the
Paramvah
Studios
banner.
Charan
Raj
composed
the
love
story's
heart-warming
background
score
and
tunes.
Advaitha
Gurumurthy
cranked
the
camera.
Sunil
S
Bharadwaj
worked
as
the
film's
editor.