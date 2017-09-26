 »   »   » REVEALED! Here Is Why Serial Director T. N. Seetharam Quit DRAMA JUNIORS Season 2; Check It Out!

This is a sad news for all the fans of Drama Juniors reality show, which is telecast on the channel, Zee Kannada. T. N. Seetharam, who was one of the judges on the panel, will no more judge the kids' performances.
Yes, it was pretty saddening to know that the star director had quit the show. He, along with two other judges, actress Lakshmi and actor Vijay Raghavendra, formed the formidable judge panel.
Having completed the first season successfully, the same judges were brought back on to the show for a second outing. Now that the second season is in full swing, T. N. Seetharam has opted out of the show.
Although saddening as it sounds, here is the real reason why the tele-serial director quit being a judge on the show. Continue reading..
Forever Indebted To Zee Kannada Channel
T. N. Seetharam took to Facebook to explain his departure from the program. He wrote, "I am forever indebted to Raghavendra Hunsur and Zee Kannada Channel for giving me an opportunity and casting me back to limelight. My life takes a U-turn every 2 years. This time too, I am in a situation wherein I have to request you people to let go of me as a judge."
Zee Kannada Brought Me Back To Limelight
His post further read, "After the serial Mahaparva, I was jobless. Only then I realised that people respect you only if you have a job. At a time when I was spending my time in despair, Raghavendra Hunsur called me and asked me to be one of the judges. I casually accepted. But, I saw the magic happen only after coming to the show."
Drama Juniors Reminded Me Of My Childhood
T. N. Seetharam's post also read, "Being a part of the show eradicated my loneliness and despair. As I saw the energetic kids, my childhood passed before me like a flashback, every single time. Credits are also due to the Zee Kannada team who used to write appropriate dramas for the kids."
Reason Is Simple
The famous serial director expressed the real reason saying, "I have to inevitably travel for the promotion of my new film, overseas. Also, I have to start the pre-production work for my new film, which requires me to take a 4 week off. I also have plans of starting a web channel online with a few concerned people, which we are currently discussing. In midst of all these, I cannot be a part of the show, which is saddening to me personally."
This Is My Farewell
"At first, Raghavendra Hunsur said no to my request, to which he agreed with a lot of fuss later. I have learnt a lot from my co-judges, Lakshmi and Vijay Raghavendra. Master Anand's comedy acted as stress busters and brought me much relief that I needed. This is my farewell," said the television director on his Facebook post.
I Am Forever Indebted
T. N. Seetharam, concluded, "I am forever indebted to Zee Kannada channel employees and Raghavendra Hunsur for treating me like a royalty. You guys made me the decennial achiever and voted me to sit on Weekend With Ramesh. I have realised that I cannot repay back the dues. I beg to take your leave with full heart."