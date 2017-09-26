 »   »   » REVEALED! Here Is Why Serial Director T. N. Seetharam Quit DRAMA JUNIORS Season 2; Check It Out!

This is a sad news for all the fans of Drama Juniors reality show, which is telecast on the channel, Zee Kannada. T. N. Seetharam, who was one of the judges on the panel, will no more judge the kids' performances.

Yes, it was pretty saddening to know that the star director had quit the show. He, along with two other judges, actress Lakshmi and actor Vijay Raghavendra, formed the formidable judge panel.

Having completed the first season successfully, the same judges were brought back on to the show for a second outing. Now that the second season is in full swing, T. N. Seetharam has opted out of the show.

Although saddening as it sounds, here is the real reason why the tele-serial director quit being a judge on the show. Continue reading..