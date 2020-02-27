    For Quick Alerts
      Music Composer Arjun Janya Suffers A Minor Heart Attack

      Famous music composer from Kannada film industry, Arjun Janya suffered a minor heart attack. The music composer was immediately taken to Apollo hospital in Mysore where he is currently undergoing treatment.

      According to the doctor, Arjun Janya developed chest pain and was admitted to the hospital. The doctor revealed that he is out of danger now and will be kept under observation for a couple of days.

      Arjun Janya

      The 39-year-old composer-singer has scored music for successful Kannada films like Birugaali, Kempegowda, Varadanayaka and others.

      Thursday, February 27, 2020, 9:13 [IST]
