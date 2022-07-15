Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films Joins Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona Team As A Distributor

Kichcha
Sudeep's
upcoming
fantasy
action-adventure
film
Vikrant
Rona
has
already
left
everyone
awestruck
with
its
amazing
trailer
and
is
one
of
the
highly
anticipated
movies
of
this
season.
The
latest
update
about
the
film
is
that
Malayalam
actor
Dulquer
Salmaan's
Wayfarer
Films
is
now
the
distribution
partner
of
Vikrant
Rona.
While
Salman
Khan's
production
house
Salman
Khan
Films
will
be
distributing
the
film
in
North
India,
Dulquer
Salmaan's
production
house
Wayfarer
Films
will
be
distributing
the
film
in
Kerala.
Releasing
in
15
languages
in
55
countries,
Sudeep's
film
Vikrant
Rona
is
one
of
the
biggest
films
of
his
career.
This
3D
fantasy
thriller
is
all
set
to
become
a
turning
point
for
Indian
cinemas.
As
Vikrant
Rona
is
gearing
up
for
the
grand
release
very
soon,
the
makers
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
make
it
the
most
talked-about
film
of
the
season.
Vikrant
Rona
will
release
worldwide
in
3D
on
July
28th,
starring
Kichcha
Sudeepa,
directed
by
Anup
Bhandari,
also
starring
Jacqueline
Fernandez,
Nirup
Bhandari,
and
Neetha
Ashok
is
presented
by
Salman
Khan
Films,
Zee
Studios,
and
Kichcha
Creations
in
North
India
produced
by
Jack
Manjunath
under
his
production
Shalini
Artss,
and
co-produced
by
Alankar
Pandian
of
Invenio
Origins
the
film.
The
film
will
be
distributed
in
North
India
by
PVR
Pictures.