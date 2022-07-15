Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films Joins Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona Team As A Distributor

Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming fantasy action-adventure film Vikrant Rona has already left everyone awestruck with its amazing trailer and is one of the highly anticipated movies of this season. The latest update about the film is that Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films is now the distribution partner of Vikrant Rona.

While Salman Khan's production house Salman Khan Films will be distributing the film in North India, Dulquer Salmaan's production house Wayfarer Films will be distributing the film in Kerala.

Releasing in 15 languages in 55 countries, Sudeep's film Vikrant Rona is one of the biggest films of his career. This 3D fantasy thriller is all set to become a turning point for Indian cinemas. As Vikrant Rona is gearing up for the grand release very soon, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it the most talked-about film of the season.

Vikrant Rona will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creations in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.