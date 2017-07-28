 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan In Parava: The Latest Poster Is Out!

Well, the day so far has been a splendid one for all the fans of Dulquer Salmaan. Some of the posters of much awaited movies of Dulquer Salmaan have hit the online circuits, on this special day.

At first, the first look poster of Duquer Salmaan's upcoming film Solo was released. Later, the makers of upcoming Telugu movie Mahanati revealed the actor's look from the movie. Now, team Parava has released the latest poster of the movie, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, in it.



Take a look at the poster..



The latest poster of Parava has Dulquer Salmaan in an all new look. It seems like the actor is gearing up to set a new style trend with Parava, as well.



In Parava, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen doing a vital role. If reports are to be believed, the actor will be seen doing a special appearance in the movie. Nothing much has been revealed about his role in the film.



Directed by actor Soubin Shahir, Parava has been bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed and Shyju Unni. According to the latest reports, Parava will make it to the theatres in the month of September as an Onam release.