 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's B'day Special Posters, Prithviraj's Next Biggie & Other Mollywood News Of The Week

Dulquer Salmaan, the most loved young actor of Malayalam film industry, celebrated his birthday in the past week on July 28, 2017 and the special gifts that the actor and his fans received on the day had made it to the news in the past week.

Those presents were indeed special ones for all the fans of Dulquer Salmaan and the audiences got to know how promising the upcoming movies of Dulquer Salmaan are.



Apart from that, a big news regarding Prithviraj's upcoming big budget venture and the mass arrival of the title of Mammootty's upcoming big movie, too made it to the headlines in the past week.



In this edition of Mollywood News Of The Week, read about Dulquer Salmaan's B'day special posters, the information about Prithviraj's upcoming project and other major Mollywood News.



First Look Posters Of Dulquer Salmaan's Upcoming Movies Dulquer Salmaan, celebrated his birthday on July 28, 2017 , in style. The makers of his upcoming movies like Solo, Parava, Telugu movie Mahanati etc., made his birthday a special one for the star and his fans by releasing the first look posters of his upcoming movies. Well, from the first look posters, it seems like the year ahead is definitely going to be grand one for Dulquer Salmaan and his fans.

Aima Sebastian To Enter Wedlock Aima Sebastian, who impressed one and all with her performances in movies like Jacobinte Swargarajyam, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol etc., is all set to enter wedlock. The actress will tie the knot with Kevin Paul, the son of popular producer Sophia Paul.

Prithviraj Set To Play Veluthampi Dalava Popular actor Prithviraj has yet another big project in the offiing. Reportedly, the actor is all set to do a big budget venture directed by Viji Thampi, based on the life of Veluthampi Dalavi. The film will have its script penned by Renji Panicker and the film is expected to go on floors in 2019.

Title Launch Of Mammootty's Next Movie Mammotty's next big movie with Ajai Vasudev, has been titled as Materpiece. The title of the movie was officially launched on July 28, 2017 and it has opened to a good reception. This upcoming film has a tagline 'Master Of Masses'.

Anwar Rasheed's Trance Begins Anwar Rasheed is all set to do the hat of a director, after a brief break. The film-maker will direct Fahadh Faasil in his next film, which has been titled as Trance. Reportedly, the shoot of the film has commenced. The pooja ceremony of the movie was held on July 25, 2017 in the presence of the cast and crew members of the movie.



Trance is one among the most awaited movies of Fahadh Faasil. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release Trance during the Vishu season of 2018. The film will also feature Vinayakan, Alphonse Puthren, Soubin Shahir etc., in important roles.