 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: Mani Ratnam Is Looking Forward For The Movie!

The first offocial teaser of Dulquer Salmaan's Solo, which hit the online circuits July 28, 2017 has met with great reception from the viewers. In fact, this captivating teaser was launched in a press meet in Chennai, which was also attended by maverick film-maker Mani Ratnam

Importantly, Mani Ratnam who spoke to the media after launching the teaser had some great words to say about this Dulquer Salmaan starrer. He, who was seemingly impressed by the teaser stated that going by the first glimpse of the film, Solo looks very promisisng and he is looking forward for the movie.



Well, these words have come from one of the finest film-makers of Indian cinema. Bejoy Nambiar, who has directed Dulquer Salmaan's Solo, had earlier worked as an assistant to Mani Ratnam.



Apart from Mani Ratnam and Bejoy Nambiar, the teaser launch event was also attended by veteran cinematographer Rajeev Menon. Dulquer Salmaan, who essays the lead role in Solo, also attended the big event.



Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan's Solo will make it to the theatres in the month of September. The film is expected to be an anthology, featuring four segments.