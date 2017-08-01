 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: Meet The First Character

Solo, the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan movie has created quite a stir in social media with its recently released first teaser. Now, the team has finally revealed lead actor Dulquer Salmaan's first character from the movie.

As reported earlier, the actor is playing four different characters in the movie, and the first one among them is Lt. Rudra Ramachandran. Dulquer Salmaan's first look as Lt. Rudra has finally been released in social media.



The young actor looks super dashing in his army man look, with short hair style and light stubble. Dulquer Salmaan's official first as Lt. Rudra has been going viral on social media and is widely accepted by the audiences.



Solo, which marks the Malayalam debut of renowned film-maker Bejoy Nambiar, is an anthology film which consists of four stories. The stories revolve around the four elements, earth, fire, water, and the wind.



Ann Augustine, Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan, Arthi Venkatesh, Kabali fame Sai Dhansika, Deepthi Sati, Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar, and Asha Jairam will appear as the leading ladies in the various segments of Solo.



Bollywood actor Dino Morea, Nassar, Suhasini, Prakash Belawadi, Neha Sharma, Soubin Shahir, R Parthipen, John Vijay, Sathish, Quashiq Mukherjee, Govind Menon, Siddharth Menon, Anson Paul, etc., appear in the supporting roles.

