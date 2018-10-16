 »   »   »  #MeToo: Siddiqui Shames Akshay Kumar And Aamir Khan For Refusing To Work With The Accused

A few days ago, the Women in Cinema Collective organised a press meet and condemned AMMA for shielding actor Dileep, who is a key accused in the infamous actress assault case. The organisation also pointed out that several big names from Bollywood have refused to work with those who have been accused of sexual harassment as part of the #MeToo campaign. In doing so, WCC indicated that they wanted Dileep to be banned by AMMA. Now, Siddiqui has reacted to their demands and made a few strong statements.

While speaking on the issue, the actor said that that it is not right to deny a person the right to work in the industry on the basis of mere allegations/accusations.

"They wanted Dileep banned from movies. Who has the rights to deny a person his profession based on allegations?" he added.

Siddiqui also slammed Aamir Khan and Akshay for refusing to work with Sajid Khan and Vikas Bahl respectively in the wake of the allegations levelled against them.

"They gave examples of Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. They said the actors decided to walk out of movies. But what Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan did was wrong. How could they do so based on allegations? Let's say, on the other hand, if Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan were accused of sexual harassment, do you think they would have walked out of the said projects?" he added.

These are some strong words and they are bound to ruffle a few feathers.

In case you did not know, as part of the #MeToo campaign, women are naming and shaming sexual predators. The movement has affected Bollywood big time and forced a few big names to opt out of films. The campaign hit Mollywood too when Mukesh was accused of harassment.