 »   »   »  Noted Violinist Balabhaskar Passes Away A Week After His Accident

In an unfortunate development, the noted violinist Balabhaskar passed away earlier today(October 2, 2018) much to the shock of his countless fans and well wishers. The 40-year-old had met with a horrific car accident a week ago and was undergoing treatment at a noted hospital . Revealing more details about his death, the hospital sources said that he had suffered multiple injuries because of the mishap and undergone a surgery. Today at 1AM, he suffered a cardiac arrest and this resulted in his demise.

The accident had taken place when Balabhaskar and his family members were returning from Thrissur after offering prayers at a temple. As a result of the accident, he suffered numerous injuries and had to be hospitalised immediately. His wife and friend Arjun too were hospitalised.

Unfortunately, his 2-year-old son passed away before the doctors could do anything. He was cremated on Thursday(September 27, 2018). The child was born nearly 16 years after Balabhaskar's marriage.

Balabhaskar hailed from a musically affluent family and was introduced to the world of music by uncle B Sasikumar when he was merely 3 years old. During his illustrious career, he had performed alongside noted musicians such as Sivamani, Zakir Hussain and Louis Banks to name a few.

His death is a big loss for the music world and we hope that his near and dear ones stay strong in this difficult time.

