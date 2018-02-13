 »   »   » Oru Adaar Love Teaser: Priya Prakash Varrier Is Sure To Win Your Heart Again!

The Lovely Teaser

The much awaited teaser of Oru Adaar Love is finally out. Omar Lulu, the director of the movie took to Facebook to release the Valentines Day special teaser of the movie. The 44 seconds long teaser of the movie features yet another cute scene featuring Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan. The teaser also pays tribute to the background music of the film Thattathin Marayathu.



Priya Prakash Varrier Is Sure To Win Your Hearts..

Well, this new teaser of the movie has definitely come out as a big gift for all the fans of Priya Prakash Varrier. The actress has once again stole the hearts of the audiences with her cute and lovely expressions in the 44 seconds long teaser of the movie. She owns the teaser with yet another wink.



Big Records On The Way

Well, the teaser of Oru Adaar Love has been in the most awaited list of the audiences. It has already garnered a grand reception. The teaser is expected to break some of the big records set by the teasers of other Malayalam movies. Let us wait and see..



More About Oru Adaar Love..

Oru Adaar Love is the third directorial venture of hit film-maker Omar Lulu. Apart from a group of youngsters, the film also features Shivaji Guruvayoor, Aneesh G Menon etc., in important roles. The film is touted to be a love story, set against the backdrop of a school campus. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the film during the Eid season.

