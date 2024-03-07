Thankamani X Review: Dileep Starrer Based On Real Life Incidents Promises To Be A Gripping Crime Thriller

Thankamani X Review: "Thankamani" is a Malayalam crime thriller penned and directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan. The movie hit theatres on March 7, 2024.

#Thankamani first half : As expected outdated handling of an interesting subject. Pre interval portion is decent. Below average first half pic.twitter.com/PSL5i1T6iE — Front Row (@FrontRowTeam) March 7, 2024

Produced by R. B. Choudary under Super Good Films and Raaffi Mathirra under Iffaar Media, the movie features Dileep in the lead role. Dileep stars in the film, which is inspired by a true event that took place in Thankamany in October 1986.

Chance for a Strong 2nd Half.. #Thankamani pic.twitter.com/KBBCJNr55z — South Indian BoxOffice (@BOSouthIndian) March 7, 2024

Thankamani Premise

Thankamani is inspired by events that unfolded on October 21, 1986, in the village of Thankamany. A dispute over a bus service escalated into a confrontation, leading to a police baton charge and gunfire.

#Thankamani



A movie based on true story, failed miserably becoz of its weak writing and poor execution, cinematography was good at parts.. Neeta Pillai 👍👍



The core element is emotions but NO emotional connection throughout the movie 🙏 not even single scene was good… pic.twitter.com/jpNfvnmsh6 — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) March 7, 2024

The project was initially revealed in January 2023 with the working title D 148, marking Dileep's 148th film. Later, in September 2023, the official title "Thankamani" was announced. Principal photography commenced in January 2023 in Kottayam and concluded in August 2023. Filming locations spanned across Erattupetta, Kanjirappally, Koottickal, Poonjar, Kuttikkanam, Peermade, and Kattappana.

#Thankamani Review :



The film fails to explore a potential plot. As far as the narration of the real incident goes, the police brutality and violence unleashed in the village were finely executed. Performance of #Dilieep was applaudable in these episodes. Apart from these,… pic.twitter.com/cV1v1bW2Lp — What The Fuss (@W_T_F_Channel) March 7, 2024

Thankamani Cast And Crew

The movie features a stellar cast, including Dileep portraying Abel Joshua Maathan, Pranitha Subhash as Arpitha Nath IPS, Neeta Pillai playing Anitha Varkey, and Manoj K. Jayan appearing as Mani Peter. Sudev Nair takes on the role of Roy, while Malavika Menon portrays Rahel, and Ajmal Ameer embodies Robin Paul IPS. Santhosh Keezhattoor plays Nithin Panicker, alongside Shine Tom Chacko, Siddique as George Peruvanthanam, and John Vijay as Michael Kuruvila. Additional notable actors include Sampath Ram as Eppan Mattakkavan, Kottayam Ramesh as Varadharajan, Major Ravi as DIG Urmees Tharakan IPS, Rajesh Sharma as Maniyanpilla, Azees Nedumangad as Thankachan, Remya Panicker as Roshni, Sminu Sijo as Lilly, and Anjana as Jwala. Furthermore, Spadikam Sunny (PN Sunny) takes on the character of Podippara Vakkan.

William Francis composed the musical score, with cinematography and editing overseen by Manoj Pillai and Shyam Sasidharan, respectively.

Thankamani X Review

The release of "Thankamani" is highly anticipated, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience for all film enthusiasts. Stay tuned for insightful X (formerly Twitter) reviews as audiences share their thoughts on this crime thriller film.