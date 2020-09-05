Miley Cyrus Calls Out VMAs Directors For Making Sexist Comments About Her Midnight Sky Performance
American pop singer Miley Cyrus recently opened up about facing a sexist comment from the directors of MTV VMA about her performance. During her interaction with Joe Rogan on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Miley talked about her Midnight Sky performance at the VMAs on last Sunday.
Miley went on to share that the comments came when she asked for the beauty light on her to be turned off. "I was just asking some questions, not even on some diva s***. I wanted the lights to be turned off and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light. The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the f*****g lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn't turn the beauty light off."
Miley Recalling Her Midnight Sky Performance For VMAs
"They said, 'Okay, we'll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys,' because that's what I want. And then something that I was doing for the VMAs, my bracelets kept getting caught in all this s*** and they said, 'You want to be treated like a guy? We wouldn't be dealing with this if a guy was doing it'," Miley added.
Miley's Response For The Sexist Comments
However, Cyrus said she had an appropriate response to the directors. "And I said, 'Well, a guy wouldn't be doing this because a guy doesn't sell your show with sex the way that I'm going to'," She recalled thinking, "it's a ridiculous conversation and also embarrassing."
Miley On Performing Fro VMAs Amid Pandemic
Talking about performing at the VMAs amid the pandemic, Miley said, "The VMAs is a pop culture show celebrating pop culture, and I wanted to bring that especially in this time of COVID-19 (with) all these at-home performances. I want to give my fans escapism good old pop culture. This is surrealism," she said.
Apart from Miley Cyrus, The Weekend, Lady Gaga, BTS and other artists performed for the award show from remote locations without audiences.
Miley Cyrus Drops Midnight Sky Single With A Self Directed Music Video
