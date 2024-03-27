Lollu Sabha Seshu's Death: Co-stars Bid Farewell; Actor's Final Wish Remains Unfulfilled

Demise Of Tamil Actor Seshu Leaves Kollywood Fans In Mourning: The Tamil entertainment industry is mourning the loss of one of its cherished talents as actor and comedian Seshu bid farewell to this world on March 26. His sudden demise has left his legion of fans in Kollywood grief-stricken, remembering his contributions to the world of comedy and entertainment.

Seshu's mortal remains are currently being housed at his residence in Chennai, where friends, family, and colleagues are gathering to pay their final respects to the departed soul. Notable figures from the industry, including actors Santhanam, Maaran, and Jeeva, who shared a deep bond with Seshu from their days on the popular comedy show "Lollu Sabha," have come forward to bid him a heartfelt farewell.

"Lollu Sabha," a renowned comedy program aired on Star Vijay TV, served as a launching pad for several talents in Tamil cinema, including luminaries like Santhanam and Yogi Babu. Seshu, an integral part of the show, showcased his comedic prowess, endearing himself to audiences with his unique style.

Santhanam, visibly distraught by the loss of his dear friend, reminisced about their shared experiences and collaborations on various film projects. He fondly recalled Seshu's significant contribution to their joint ventures and praised his amiable nature both on and off-screen. Seshu's portrayal in the recent Santhanam-starrer "Vadakkupatti Ramasamy" garnered widespread acclaim, further solidifying his status as a talented performer.

The 60-year-old actor, Seshu, suffered a cardiac arrest a few days ago and was receiving intensive treatment at a private hospital. Due to financial constraints, friends and fans rallied to provide financial assistance for his medical expenses. Unfortunately, despite efforts, he succumbed to his critical condition yesterday afternoon.

Seshu's Final Wish Remains Unfulfilled

Throughout his career, Seshu harboured a long-standing aspiration to share the screen with legendary actor Kamal Haasan, a dream he expressed openly in interviews. Regrettably, fate had other plans, and Seshu's desire remained unfulfilled at the time of his passing.

As the industry mourns the loss of a beloved talent, Seshu's body is set to be cremated today. His legacy as a talented comedian and actor will continue to live on in the hearts of fans and colleagues alike, forever remembered for his invaluable contributions to the world of entertainment.