 »   »   »  Adanga Maru Full Movie LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers For Download On Day 1

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- In Today’s World Of Cyber Terror, Why Is 'Snoop Order' On Computers The Need Of The Hour?
-
- Zero Movie Review: Shahrukh Khan As Bauua Singh Stands Tall And Paints The Sky With Heartfelt Emotions
- 10 Best Mid-Range Smartphones Of 2018
- Flashback 2018 — Top Test Innings By India Batsmen
- A Maruti Hybrid Car To Launch In 2020? — Here’s What You Should Know!
- Claustrophobia: Types, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment
- How Is Home Loan Application In Spouse's Name Beneficial?
- To Ambasamudram — A Picturesque Town Huddled In The Western Ghats Of Tamil Nadu
There's no denying the fact that the much-loved Jayam Ravi is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil film industry today. The charismatic and handsome young man enjoys a pretty solid fan following thanks to his effective performances, down-to-earth nature, macho screen presence, impressive personality and eagerness to experiment with his on-screen image. Over the years, he has starred in quite a few well-received films, and this has helped him become an inseparable part of Kollywood.
At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Adanga Maru. The film hit the screens today (December 21, 2018) amidst a decent amount of fanfare.
Adanga Maru Gets Leaked
In a shocking and shameful development, the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is, reportedly, of ordinary quality. This is an unacceptable thing and it is bound to ruffle a few feathers
Box Office Collections To Be Affected?
Adanga Maru is a medium-budget film and it has been made for the mass audience. Jayam Ravi is going through a good phase on the work front and tasted success this year with Tik Tik Tik. If Adanga Maru works, it might help him consolidate his standing in the industry even further. As the full film has been leaked online on Day 1 itself, the box office collections are likely to take a beating.
In Case You Did Not Know
Piracy is a major issue and it has been plaguing the Tamil film industry for quite a while now. Sarkar, Seema Raja. 2.0 and U turn are just a few of the popular films that were leaked within hours of hitting the screens. Tamilrockers has also leaked non-Tamil films like Odiyan, Kavacham and Savyasachi to name a few.
To Conclude...
Over the past few years, those in authority have taken several steps to combat and eradicate piracy. At a superficial level, these steps have yielded some results. However, the issue has not been resolved yet. Piracy is a grave crime and indulging in it is a heartless act. It must not be tolerated at any circumstances whatsoever
Most Read: Adanga Maru Review: This Jayam Ravi Starrer Is A Well-made Movie!