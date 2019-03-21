English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sivakarthikeyan-Anirudh Blockbuster Combo Is Back For A Big Budget Venture!

    By
    |

    Sivakarthikeyan and Anirudh do form a blockbuster combo and most of the films from this combo, have set the cash registers ringing. Now, it seems like that Anirudh will soon be a part of one of the upcoming movies of Sivakarthikeyan.

    Sivakarthikeyan-Anirudh Blockbuster Combo Is Back For A Big Budget Venture!

    Reportedly, Sivakarthikeyan will join hands with director Vignesh Shivn for the 17th film of the young star. The film, which has been tentatively titled as SK17 will reportedly be a big budget venture and the movie will be produced under the banner LYCA Productions. Anirudh will be the music director of the movie and Vignesh Shivn himself will pen the script for the film.

    LYCA productions made an official announcement regarding the project through their official Twitter account. It has also been revealed that the shoot of the film will commence in July 2019 and the movie will be coming out in the theatres in 2010. Take a look at the Tweet here.

    Anirudh Ravichander was the music director of Sivakarthikeyan movies like Ethir Neechal, Maan Karate, Remo, Velaikkaran etc. All these films were big successes at the box office and so were the cases of the songs of these movies.

    Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan's next film will be Mr. Local, which has been directed by M Rajesh. The film will be releasing in the theatres during the summer season.

    Read more about: sivakarthikeyan anirudh
    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue