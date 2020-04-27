Chinmayi Sripada Replies To Male Harassment Question: Male Depression & Suicides Are NOT A Myth

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripada has always been known for being vocal about various issues of the entertainment industry, especially related to women. But for a change, Chinmayi recently spoke about male depression and suicides, which recently happened in Hyderabad.

A netizen recently asked Chinmayi Sripada to speak about the incidents that took place in Hyderabad, where two men committed suicide in March. The netizen also said that India considers only women as victims of domestic violence.

In the post, a netizen wrote, "Male depression is not a myth, Male suicide rates spike are not a myth. Any gender can be harassed mentally and driven to take one's life. These stories will never get traction." (sic)

Replying to this question, Chinmayi wrote, "None of us say Male depression and suicides are a myth. The problem is patriarchy which assigns gender roles and behaviour of what a 'strong man' should be. Look at dismantling patriarchy and gender roles and encourage men to take therapy."

Well, Chinmayi Sripada's reply is a thought provoking, and changes the perception of men towards particular things. A few weeks ago, Chinmayi had reacted to a viral kissing video between Kamal Haasan and Rekha from the 1986 film, Punnagai Mannan. Kamal Haasan and the makers were accused of not planning a kiss on the spot without the actress' consent who was 16-year-old then. Chinmayi got furious and expressed her anger on this particular issue.

On a related note, Chinmayi has lent her voice to the title track of Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan-starrer Nishabdham. The song has been composed by Gopi Sunder and it will be out soon.